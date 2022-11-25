LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVO) — Police responded to a Walmart Supercenter in Lumberton, North Carolina on Friday after a reported shooting.

One person was shot, according to police.

Authorities evacuated the stores, at 5070 Fayetteville Road, around 12:30 p.m. ET. Eyewitnesses reported that gunshots were fired inside the store.

Police said the two individuals involved in the shooting knew each other. The suspect has been identified, and police are trying to locate him.

This incident comes just days after an employee shot and killed several coworkers at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Walmart said the alleged shooter, Andre Bing, was a manager.