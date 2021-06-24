Police investigate second Thursday evening shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate a second Thursday evening shooting.

Police said an adult male was shot while inside a vehicle near Charles St. and 11th St..

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Shooting investigation on Charles and 11th Street. Adult male victim in a vehicle came to rest in the parking lot of Lincoln Middle School. Injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 25, 2021

The vehicle reportedly came to a rest in the parking lot of Lincoln Middle School.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non life threatening.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The shooting comes about an hour after a man was shot on the 4700 block of Auburn St..