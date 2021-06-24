Police investigate second Thursday evening shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate a second Thursday evening shooting.
Police said an adult male was shot while inside a vehicle near Charles St. and 11th St..
Rockford Police tweeted about the incident just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle reportedly came to a rest in the parking lot of Lincoln Middle School.
The victim’s injuries are said to be non life threatening.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The shooting comes about an hour after a man was shot on the 4700 block of Auburn St..