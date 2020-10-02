Suspect shot by Rockford Police after high-speed pursuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force has been called on to investigate after a Rockford Police officer shot a suspect Friday evening.

During a media update Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said officers spotted the suspect who was wanted for outstanding warrants around 5:30 p.m. this evening.

Police say the suspect then allegedly led officers on a nearly ten minute chase, which ended when the suspect reportedly avoided stop sticks and hit another car at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and South Main St..

O’Shea says the suspect got out of his vehicle, which led to an officer opening fire.

The suspect is said to be suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt and there is no word if the suspect was armed.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force has taken over the case.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story…

