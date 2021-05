ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating after one person was stabbed overnight.

Officials say it happened near the 4800 block of Linden Road near Great Oaks apartments. RPD sent out a tweet at 12:45 a.m.

Officers are investigating a stabbing in the 4800 block of Linden Rd. The west entrance into Great Oaks apartments is currently blocked off, however, the public can still use the eastern entrance to the apartment complex. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 30, 2021

No word on the condition of the victim or any suspects.