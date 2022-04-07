LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Anderson Toyota car dealership, at 4100 N. Perryville Road, on Thursday afternoon, and two people are in custody.

Loves Park Police Chief Mike McCammond said officers responded to a shooting at 4:45 p.m. and found a man dead in the parking lot from apparent gunshot wounds.

At least one car appeared to have sustained damage, but McCammond said that may have been a vehicle in for repair at the service center. Crime scene tape was set up in the parking lot.

Police said two people had been detained, but McCammond stopped short of calling them suspects in the crime.

DEVELOPING…