ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating Monday after a suspect allegedly shot at a man who was walking his dog in downtown Rockford.

Police said witnesses said a silver SUV was driving east on W. State when a suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at the man, who was uninjured.

Caution tape had been set up over an entire block of W. State Street between Wyman Street N. Main around 2:30 p.m.

Shell casings were seen on the street outside the Subway Restaurant, at 201 W State St.

