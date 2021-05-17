Police investigating weekend shootings on 11th Street and Ranger

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating two shootings that happened on Friday night.

According to police, at 8:10 p.m. shots were fired in a parking lot near a residence in the 500 block of Ranger. A 38-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital.

At 8:13 p.m., in the 2300 block of 11th Street, witnesses said occupants of a silver or gold Chevrolet sedan were firing shots at a black SUV. The SUV crashed a short time later, police said, and the occupants fled on foot, but were not apprehended.