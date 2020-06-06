Police issue traffic advisory for Saturday protest at Saturn Park

FILE – In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, file photo, demonstrators raise fists in the air during a march in Pittsburgh to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. A black reporter from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was pulled from covering the city’s protests over the death of George Floyd, apparently because of a tweet. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Youth Activism is expected to host another protest at Saturn Park against police brutality.

The group has called for the resignation of Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, along with a list of actions they would like to see taken.

Rockford Police are advising drivers to be cautious around the area of Trainer Road and E. State Street.

PROTEST: We are aware of a protest planned for tonight starting at 5 p.m. at Saturn Park (near Trainer Road and East State Street). We're advising motorists to be cautious in that area this evening. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 6, 2020

The protest is expected to start at 5 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

