Police issue traffic advisory for Saturday protest at Saturn Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Youth Activism is expected to host another protest at Saturn Park against police brutality.

The group has called for the resignation of Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, along with a list of actions they would like to see taken.

Rockford Police are advising drivers to be cautious around the area of Trainer Road and E. State Street.

The protest is expected to start at 5 p.m.

