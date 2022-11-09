PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Arizona are holding two suspects in the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran whose decomposing body was found dismembered.

Phoenix police say the man’s roommate, 58-year-old Thomas Wallace, is charged with suspicion of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, truck theft and trafficking in stolen property.

Romana Gonzalez is jailed on suspicion of fraud and theft.

Authorities say Gonzales had moved in with the victim last year. “She reportedly relapsed on illicit drugs, would pawn [the victim’s] possession, and routinely steal his vehicle,” court documents said, according to KSAZ.

Police said Wallace moved into the home in April.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet.

According to court documents, family members were worried about the victim, who was a diabetic, after they had not been in contact with him for about a month.

On November 1st, when police went to perform a welfare check near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue, they found blood on the living room ceiling, several walls, and furniture.

Police then found garbage bags full of human remains. The victim’s head was found in stacked layers of linen.

Authorities say Wallace and Gonzalez pawned the chain saw used to dismember the body and a camera bag with the victim’s business card inside.

Police were able to visit the pawn shop and recover the victim’s belongings. Authorities said there appeared to be human flesh, torn ligaments, and biological matter still on the chainsaw.

Wallace and Gonzalez were arrested at a nearby motel where the victim’s missing pickup truck was found.

During a police interview, the woman reportedly “inferred that [Wallace] killed the victim,” according to the court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.