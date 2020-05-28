Police: Machesney Park man killed ex-girlfriend, 11-year-old son in murder-suicide

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have identified three people who were found dead Wednesday in a Machesney Park apartment in a murder-suicide.

On Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex near the 1100 block of Minns Drive in Machesney Park.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Michael Earls, 37, shot and killed both Sandra Fernandez-Cardenas, 28, and her 11-year-old son.

Police say Earls and Fernandez-Cardenas were in a previous relationship.

The Winnebago County Sheriff says they are continuing to investigate the case.

