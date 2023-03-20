DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Romel Hollingsworth, Jr, 20, has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Carl Austin, 33, who was shot and killed on Sunday.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Russell Road at 1:40 p.m. where they found Austin lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

He was rushed to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Austin had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, which led them to Hollingsworth. He was arrested at the same location, and police said a firearm possibly used in the crime was recovered.

Police said further charges may be filed in the case.