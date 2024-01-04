PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — A Florida man is accused of choking his girlfriend with a sex toy after she mocked him for erectile dysfunction and said he needed Viagra, police said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department, Steven Nurdin, 38, and his girlfriend were arguing about shortcomings in their relationship around 1:20 a.m. on New Year’s Eve when he “became upset” and grabbed “a pink dildo” from the bedroom closet and shoved it into the 37-year-old victim’s mouth while holding the back of her head.

The woman also told police that Nurdin punched her in her left eye when she tried to push him away.

Nurdin told police that he did not recall forcing the sex toy into the woman’s mouth, but did claim she punched him in the right eye during the fight.

Nurdin was charged with Domestic Battery and was booked into the county jail.