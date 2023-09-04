VERO BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Rashad McGriff, 30, after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in her home after she sent a text message taunting him over his “little penis.”

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to an address on Waterside Way around 12:20 a.m. on August 29th and met with the 42-year-old woman, who told officers she had been laying in bed when McGriff broke into the house, entered the bedroom, and “began striking her with a closed fist to the face.”

McGriff then allegedly began choking her, but she did not lose consciousness, she told police. He then took her cell phone for 10 minutes before throwing it on the couch and leaving the residence.

Rashad McGriff. Photo: Indian River Sheriff’s Office

The victim told police that McGriff had been “sleeping with prostitutes” and said she did not want him around the former couple’s three children, and just prior to his arrival, she had texted him “a photograph of someone else’s penis, and advised Rashad he had a little penis.”

According to The Smoking Gun, Rashad was arrested later that night. A convicted felon for a prior gun charge, McGriff was charged with battery and burglary, a parole violation.

He is due back in court on October 19th.