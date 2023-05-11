CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTVO) — A man was arrested Sunday after police said that he connected his phone to a Bluetooth speaker at a public pool while he masturbated to a pornographic video.

According to The Smoking Gun, officers were called to The Palms of Clearwater apartment complex, at 25 N Belcher Road, around 8:23 p.m. for a witness complaint.

The witness told police that Christopher Harris, 51, was seen in the complex’s pool area with his pants down, pleasuring himself to an adult video on his cellphone.

Harris later told police that “when he is intoxicated, he does ‘stupid things’,” according to the affidavit, which included connecting the phone via Bluetooth to the pool’s speaker system.

Multiple officers responded to the 911 call and witnessed the incident, police said.

Harris was arrested and charged with Exposure of Sexual Organs, a misdemeanor. The police report said Harris had indications of mental health issues and the influence of alcohol.