ANTON, Texas (WTVO) — A 55-year-old man allegedly tethered two dogs to the back of his vehicle on Sunday and drove off, killing one dog and causing “unjustifiable pain or suffering” to the other.

Billy Sherrod, was charged with two counts of cruelty to nonlivestock animals on Monday, according to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene on Sunday in response to a complaint of potential animal cruelty involving two dogs.

Investigations revealed evidence that a male subject, later identified as Sherrod, drove with a dog tethered to the rear of his vehicle.

Witnesses told deputies that two dogs were tethered to the vehicle when the incident was initially observed.

Investigators working on the case determined probable cause existed that an individual “allegedly intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused the death of an animal without consent of the owner, and tortured an animal in an act that caused undue and unjustifiable pain or suffering.”

Sherrod was booked into the Hockley County Detention Center.