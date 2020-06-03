Breaking News
Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Police need help identifying man who robbed Rockford auto store

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for burglary to Advanced Auto Store on Auburn Street Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at the store, at 3019 Auburn Street, around 9:07 p.m. and found the front door glass smashed, and various items missing from the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories