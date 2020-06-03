Police need help identifying man who robbed Rockford auto store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for burglary to Advanced Auto Store on Auburn Street Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at the store, at 3019 Auburn Street, around 9:07 p.m. and found the front door glass smashed, and various items missing from the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

