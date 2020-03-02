Police: “Negligent” use of firearm results in woman being shot

LA PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man is behind bars after his negligent use of a gun sends a woman to the hospital.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to 4011 S CTH G in La Prairie Township in regards to a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a visitor to the residence had negligently operated a firearm inside the house. The negligent handling of the firearm resulted in a round being discharge from the firearm, striking a 19 year old woman in the lower abdomen. The victim was transported and is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Kolton R. Downing, 22, from Janesville, was arrested for the following: – 940.24(1)-Causing injury by negligent operation of a Dangerous Weapon – 941.296(2)(b)-Possession of Handgun or Armor Piercing round during crime – 961.41(3g)(e)-Possession of THC – 961.573(1)-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia