Police on scene at Friday morning shooting; one person hospitalized with life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Police are on scene investigating a shooting taking place near the intersection of Brown and Church Streets on Friday morning. Officials say one person is hospitalized and is facing life threatening injuries.
No details on suspects yet. Officials say to avoid the area.
