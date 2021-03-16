Police on the lookout for drunk drivers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday is St. Patrick’s Day. While last weekend’s typical celebration looked different, one thing usually stays the same.

People will be celebrating dressed in green at local bars. Many people have plans to drink a pint or two, but it is always important to do so safely.

One bar owner tells us they go the extra mile to ensure their customers have a designated driver.

“St Patrick’s Day, that one extra shot, that one more before. You know, that’s where it gets tricky and you really have to pay attention to what people are doing and where they are going,’ said Bill Green, the owner of Wagner House.

On Wednesday, Wagner House in Freeport is not only celebrating St. Patrick’s Day but their 5th anniversary. Green says no matter the occasion, his customers’ safety is important.

“When we see a large group, [we] make sure they have free soda all night and really ask people if they have rides and if they need a ride and just be aware of who is doing what at the bar,” he said.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols out for the holiday. Chief Deputy Steven Stovall says to make sure you have a plan before you start drinking.

“Slow it down, have a plan. Have somebody in your cell phone that you can call if that’s possible. Give your keys to somebody else or find a responsible friend that’s willing to party a little less than the rest of you, so they can get you home,” said Chief Deputy Stovall.

Green says they won’t hesitate to cut someone off.

“There’s nobody’s life that we would put ahead of a sale, that innocent person. I have a daughter and [if] she’s out on the road and that innocent person that gets hit by that drunk driver that you serve–those extra 6 to 10 dollars is not worth the risk,” Green added.

The Stevenson County Sheriff’s Office says those extra patrols won’t just be looking for impaired driving, but also distracted drivers, speeders, and those not wearing seatbelts.