ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police reported a pedestrian died after he was hit while crossing S. Alpine Rd. Friday night.

30-year-old male pedestrian hit while crossing Alpine has died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene. Details will follow if and when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 3, 2021

Police said the 30-year-old man was struck near the intersection of S. Alpine Rd. and Beach St., about a block north of Harrison Ave..

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

No details were provided.

Police first tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 p.m..