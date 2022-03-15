(Storyful) — Two people were killed when a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, March 10.

Toledo Police said officers were in pursuit of a vehicle with two occupants when its driver entered the highway traveling south in the northbound lanes. Police said officers terminated the pursuit once the driver entered the highway going the wrong way. According to police, the vehicle crashed into oncoming semi-trucks and both occupants were ejected on impact and killed. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved sustained minor injuries, police said.

Video captured by an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the moment the fleeing vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic, creating an explosion of fire.

Credit: OHDOT via Storyful