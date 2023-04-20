ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police could be seen pulling a body from the Rock River near the Spring Creek / Auburn Street and 251 cloverleaf on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a “medical emergency” call at that location at 2:13 p.m.

Video sent in by viewer Patti Franklin shows rescue divers and police officers pulling an object from the river using a rope system, and covering it in a privacy sheet.

The location of the incident was just northeast of the Auburn Street bridge, along the bike path.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office later released a statement saying the body was that of a Black male, but a cause of death was under investigation by the Coroner’s Office.