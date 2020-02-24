Police respond to alleged robbery in Rockford, victim arrested for outstanding warrants

News
Posted: / Updated:

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Patrol Officers were called to the 700 block of Clark Drive for a report of a robbery on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Omar Reece, 37, who said he had been robbed by a number of suspects and was struck on the head, knocking him unconscious.

He was unable to identify the attackers.

After further investigation, Reece was arrested by Rockford Police on a Domestic Battery Warrent and sent to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories