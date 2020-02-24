Police respond to alleged robbery in Rockford, victim arrested for outstanding warrants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Patrol Officers were called to the 700 block of Clark Drive for a report of a robbery on Saturday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Omar Reece, 37, who said he had been robbed by a number of suspects and was struck on the head, knocking him unconscious.
He was unable to identify the attackers.
After further investigation, Reece was arrested by Rockford Police on a Domestic Battery Warrent and sent to the Winnebago County Jail.
