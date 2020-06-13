Multiple crews respond to head-on collision on Rt. 2 near Byron

News
Posted: / Updated:
Car Crashes Into Rockford Insurance Building_3666600938646881085

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple agencies are responding to a head-on collision on Route 2 near Byron on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just south of Mud Creek Road. We will have more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories