Multiple crews respond to head-on collision on Rt. 2 near Byron

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple agencies are responding to a head-on collision on Route 2 near Byron on Saturday afternoon.
Officials say it happened just south of Mud Creek Road. We will have more details as they become available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting
- 10-year-old boy reels in 41-pound lake trout
- The Tamagotchi virtual pet from the 90’s is back
- Florida restaurant declares itself a ‘safe haven’ for police officers
- School teacher among three arrested for vandalizing boarded-up Columbus statue
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!