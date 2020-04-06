Police respond to residential shooting in Poplar Grove

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police were called to a Poplar grove neighborhood near Deer Run Trail and Cress Creek Trail for a report of shots fired.

Neighbors tell us that around 4:15 p.m., emergency responders started showing up at the scene. They appeared to bring someone out of the house in handcuffs and shortly after someone was seen taken out on a stretcher. They say that CPR was also being performed on the way to the ambulance

The Register Star first reported the incident around 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories