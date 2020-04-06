Police respond to residential shooting in Poplar Grove

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police were called to a Poplar grove neighborhood near Deer Run Trail and Cress Creek Trail for a report of shots fired.
Neighbors tell us that around 4:15 p.m., emergency responders started showing up at the scene. They appeared to bring someone out of the house in handcuffs and shortly after someone was seen taken out on a stretcher. They say that CPR was also being performed on the way to the ambulance
The Register Star first reported the incident around 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.
