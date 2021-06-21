Police respond to shooting at Rockford bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say shots were fired inside a Rockford bar on Saturday night after a fight between two patrons, but no one was injured.

According to police, officers were called to the Central Park Tap, 3523 Auburn Street, around 12:05 a.m.

Police were told two men were involved in an altercation within the bar, and as the suspect was leaving, he fired shots in the vesitbule.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’9″, 200 lbs, and was last seen leaving the area on foot.