CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police are responding to a reported shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school. Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a third was reported to be in good condition while an adult was said to be “in fair to serious condition.”

Victims were found at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Police had also set up a crime scene at Li Michoacana ice cream, down the street. Witness Mily Garcia, who was waiting outside the school to pick up her daughter, said that she saw someone open fire from a passing SUV at a group at the ice cream shop. The store is reportedly a popular hangout for kids after school.

Authorities did not say if the victims had any connection to the high school. One of the victims was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. Police said that dismissal times at schools are staggered, so some students were out of school while some were still inside.

“So I was in class and right behind me I heard about four or five gunshots, and a few of us kind of ducked down when we heard that,” said Eric Estrada, student.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement on the incident, saying “”Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is working closely with Chicago Police Department (CPD) as we respond to a shooting near one of our high schools, just prior to the school’s dismissal bell. The school went on a lockdown while the CPD responded and that lockdown has since been lifted and students have been released. We will communicate any additional information with the school community. Our thoughts are with those individuals injured in this incident.”

DEVELOPING…