BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) – Three people were dead and a fourth was hospitalized after a shooting during a suspected home invasion in suburban Chicago, police said.

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

A man, a woman and a girl had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who also had been shot was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Police said Sunday that a suspect in the shootings was detained, but no additional information was provided.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Chicago, police said.

Neighbor Melinda Taylor told the Chicago Tribune that she heard a loud thud Sunday night prior to first responders arriving at the home across the street.

Taylor said her son plays with a teen who lives in the home where the shooting occurred and that the family there never stuck out.

“They just came and go and went to work, like everybody else,” she said.