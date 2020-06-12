Police say Rockford man tried to grab officer’s gun during arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Byron Humphrey, 20, tried to grab an officer’s gun as they tried to take him into custody on Wednesday.

According to police, Humphrey was wanted on outstanding warrants. Police responded to a call in the 1300 block of 8th Street at 6:35 p.m. and came into contact with Humprey, who resisted arrest.

Police say Humphrey was unable to dislodge the weapon from the officer’s holster, but continued to fight.

He was taken to custody “without major injury” and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Humphrey is charged with four counts of resisting arrest, three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, and attempting to disarm a police officer.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

