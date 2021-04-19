Police search for missing 16-year-old Whiteside County girl

MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Morrison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Lorilee Lane Hutson was last seen on Friday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators say it appears Hutson left home voluntarily.

Lorilee is described as 5’6 and weighing between 145-160 lbs. She has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and a small scar at the end of her right eyebrow. Lorilee also has braces.

She was last seen wearing an Army green sweatshirt with USAF in black lettering with blue jeans and white Adidas shoes.

She has no known health problems or dependencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.