Police search for suspects in stolen car crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for two suspects who stole a car and led police on a high speed chase.

Investigators say that on Sunday night, a witness saw two men get into a vehicle on Euclid Avenue and drive off.

A few hours later, Janesville Police tried to pull over what they believed was the stolen car, but the suspects took off.

The car crashed on West State Street in Janesville but the men fled.

If you have any information, officials ask you to report to the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers.

