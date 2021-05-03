Police searching for Belvidere bank robber

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed Midland States Bank located at 600 S. State Street in Belvidere Monday morning around 10:00 a.m.

The suspect was described as a thin-built, dark-skinned man standing 6’0″ in his 20’s and wearing a black stocking cap and mask.

Police say he did not show a weapon but implied he was armed. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled southbound on foot.









Police do not believe there is a current threat to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.

The FBI is also investigating.