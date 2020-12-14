Police searching for missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl, thought to be in Illinois

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Walworth County are searching for missing 10-year-old who may be in Illinois.

Police say Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen on Saturday, December 12 at an address on Fox Lane around 8 p.m.

She was waring a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark colored tennis shoes. Police say she is 5’3″, 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

According to WDJT, authorities believe she may be with her father somewhere in Illinois. Although his address is unknown, police say he may be driving a 2019 4-door jeep with expired Illinois plate BU27893.

Anyone with information on Jocelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Walworth Police Department at 262-275-6585.