DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police are asking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old Grace Lobbes.

Lobbes was last seen at her home on the 6000 block of Brighten Street in Downers Grove on Thursday around 6:00 p.m.

Lobbes has brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs around 220lbs.

Lobbes has a condition that places her in danger.

Any person with information is asked to call the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.