WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a missing Navy sailor who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Seamus Gray, 21, was last seen leaving the Ibiza Bar on Genessee Street on Saturday morning, wearing a red shirt or jacket and red pants.

Waukegan Police said they have surveillance video of Gray at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington just before 2 a.m. on March 18th.

Gray, who is assigned to the Naval Station Great Lakes, did not report for duty this week.