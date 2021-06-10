Police searching for Rockford sex offender accused of assaulting 4 teens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they are asking the public to help locate a man who allegedly sexually assaulted four teens.

Police say they received a report on Monday, May 3rd that James Nicholson, 36, had assaulted the teens, all under the age of 16, in the 5400 block of Forest Hills Road.

Nicholson is a registered sex offender in Illinois. Police say the victims and Nicholson were known to each other.

He has been charged with 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and 9 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.