Police searching for Rockford sex offender accused of assaulting 4 teens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they are asking the public to help locate a man who allegedly sexually assaulted four teens.
Police say they received a report on Monday, May 3rd that James Nicholson, 36, had assaulted the teens, all under the age of 16, in the 5400 block of Forest Hills Road.
Nicholson is a registered sex offender in Illinois. Police say the victims and Nicholson were known to each other.
He has been charged with 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and 9 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.