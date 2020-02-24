Police searching for suspect after attempted robbery at Subway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Subway restaraunt.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the Subway at 3021 N Rockton Ave. in Rockford.
Police say the suspect is a 40 year old woman, believed to be 5’6″ and 190 lbs.
She was wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans at the time of the incident.
The woman implied she was armed and demanding money. Police say the suspect left, after employees told her to do so.
Anyone with information on the attempted robbery should call police.