Police shut down White Pines Resort gift shop going-out-of-business sale

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — White Pines Resort made a last ditch effort to bring in dollars, hosting a going-out-of-business sale in the gift shop. However, police officers reportedly shut down the sale Monday evening. The resort confirmed the sale was shut down on social media.

The resort put out a statement in part saying:

We appreciate the support, but we were shut down this afternoon by the police and decided not to continue the sale because of Gov. Pritzker’s announcement last Friday, and the potential punishment and threat of prosecution as a small business trying to be open. With that, the sale has officially ended.”

Last week, the owner of White Pines Resort announced it will be closing after 80 years of operation after filing bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Money raised from the gift shop sale was set to go towards paying back people who already put down deposits to use the facilities in advance.

The sale was set to run through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

