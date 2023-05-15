RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WTVO) — A man in California is recovering after his hand was severed by a sword-wielding homeless suspect on Saturday night, police said.

According to the Riverside Police Department, witnesses called 911 to report a severed hand lying on the sidewalk in a downtown neighborhood, near 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m.

Later, a man in his 60s into a local hospital, telling doctors someone swinging a sword had cut off his hand.

According to The New York Post, both the victim and his attacker were homeless and the attack may have been part of a “recent and ongoing dispute”