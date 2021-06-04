Police task force completes investigation of two officer-involved shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force announced Friday that it has completed investigations into two officer-involved shooting incidents from April.

The first occurred on April 10th. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said officers were following up on a domestic disturbance which occurred around 11:30 a.m. that day. Police went to find the suspect in the incident in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Faustin Guetigo, was located outside the home and ignored deputies orders and went back inside the house, where he hid in the basement. As police entered and approached, he allegedly brandished a large metal pipe.

The officers say they asked Guetigo to drop the pipe at least three times. Investigators say he ran up the stairs and a deputy, identified as Sergeant Broullard, fired his gun.

The suspect continued charging and hit Broullard on the head with the pipe, knocking him unconscious. Another deputy fired, and provided emergency care.

Guetigo died at the hospital. Sgt. Broullard was treated and released.

The second incident occurred the following day, on April 11th.

Rockford police say officers tried to stop a grey Volkswagen Passat near N. Central and Michigan Avenues in Rockford. Police say previous investigations show that the Passat had been involved in several recent criminal incidents.

After trying to speed away, the car pulled over at the 400 block of Illinois Avenue to let out a passenger, Jose Gonzalez, Jr.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Gonzalez ran into a residential area to elude police, authorities said. Officer McGuiness exited the squad car to follow Gonzalez.

Dashcam video released by police shows neighbors point officers in his direction. The officer followed Gonzalez through several backyards and fences.

Authorities say Gonzalez was shot in the right foot by Officer McGuiness and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is not specifically clear what happened right before the officer fired his weapon.

Dashcam video does not capture the shooting, but police did release audio between dispatchers and officers.

Gonzalez is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member. Police say the Passat was never located.

The task force did not release the findings of their investigation, but passed them along to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, which must review the materials and decide if criminal charges are warranted.

State’s Attorney J. Hanley says he hopes to have the review completed by the end of June.