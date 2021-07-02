Police urge water safety for boaters ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River is already packed with boats and water toys prior to the Fourth of July weekend, and police want to remind outdoorsmen to stay safe on the water.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says that includes making sure boats are in working condition before they launch, and ensure a fire extinguisher is on board.

Senior Deputy Westley Kemp suggest making a safety check list before hitting the waves.

“Of course, we want everyone to have a great holiday weekend, we want everyone to be safe, be prepared make sure your boats ready ahead of time, make sure you have everything necessary that you need on the boat. Make sure you have lots of water to stay hydrated,” he said.

Kemp added to make sure there is one properly-fitting life jacket on board for every person on the craft.