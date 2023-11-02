OAK BROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Venezuelan migrants have been released from custody after stealing nearly $3,000 in high-end cosmetics from the Oak Brook Macy’s store.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Luis Mendez-Gomez, 28, and Frank Montez-Davila, 23, entered the Macy’s store around 1:42 p.m. on October 31st.

Authorities said Mendez-Gomez had a “happy birthday” bag and backpack hidden under his shirt and, once inside the store, the pair filled the bag with sixteen high-end fragrances and one pair of pants, valued at $2,832.50.

The men were observed by an Oak Brook patrol officer upon leaving the store and were detained in a traffic stop.

Oak Brook Deputy Chief of Police Reid Foltyniewicz said, “We are firm in our efforts against organized retail crime as we endlessly protect our community. We want everyone to be aware of the increase in criminal activity from the migrant community coming from Chicago. We thank you for your support.”

According to a press release, both men are citizens of Venezuela currently staying in Chicago.

Both men were released on pre-trial release after a judge denied the State’s motion to hold them in jail, under the conditions of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act.

Both men were charged with Burglary and Retail Theft. Mendez-Gomez was cited for driving without a license.

The arrests were the second arrest of Venezuelan migrants for theft at the store within a week’s time.

On Monday, October 23rd, Abel Barrios-Estava and Rafael Mata-Torres were charged with burglary and retail theft after they separately stole clothing items from Macy’s.

FOX 32 reported that Barrios-Estava was arrested after a foot pursuit. Mata-Torres was taken into custody by the store’s loss prevention employees.

Both men were released from custody fitted with an electronic monitoring device, and ordered not to enter any Macy’s store.