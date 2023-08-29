VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — Police in Florida say a woman tried to kill her child’s father by putting Raid roach spray in his drinks.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to 430 Wheeler Street in De Leon Springs around 4:26 a.m. on Friday, August 18th.

“My girlfriend, she put raid on my drink. Um, she’s intoxicated,” the victim said in a 911 call, according to WESH.

There, they met a man who was extremely ill and was able to tell officers, in between bouts of vomiting, that Veronica Cline, 29, had tried to poison him.

The victim told police that he was contacted by his child whom he shares with Cline, who said she was coming home from drinking at a bar and wanted him to come over and share a drink together.

The 24-year-old man said he had two drinks and then started feeling sick. According to the arrest affidavit, Cline told him she had put Raid Ant and Roach killing spray in his drinks, and “wished to do the same to their child.”

The victim said he had been throwing up for about 30 minutes before he called police, and as he was speaking with officers, he “became extremely ill and could not speak without vomiting.”

The man was able to give the officers an audio recording of Cline admitting to putting the Raid in his beverages, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was “unable to complete a sworn written statement due to his condition and having an IV in his hand,” but was able to confirm his statements to the officers, the affidavit said.

A K9 was brought to the home and tracked Cline to the intersection of Audubon Avenue and Kinsel Court, where she was arrested and later charged with poisoning food or drink with intent to kill or injure. Police later released video of her arrest.

Police said the child was put into protective custody.