Polish Fest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An event designed for Rockford’s Polish community to come together to celebrate their roots is added to the list of canceled events. Organizers blame COVID-19.
It was set to take place August 16th. Guests are normally treated to Polish foods, performances, and beer.
St. Stanislaus Kostka Church held the event last year. The church says they hope to see everyone for Polish Fest next year.
