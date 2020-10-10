17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends an interview with the Associated Press before the Climate Strike, at City Hall, in New York. The 2019 Right Livelihood Award given to Thunberg said Thursday Feb. 20, 2020, that the 1 million kronor (US dollars 102,566) prize money honor has been used to establish the non-profit Greta Thunberg Foundation, to promote ecological and social sustainability, as well as mental health. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) Greta Thunberg endorsed Joe Biden for president on Saturday.

The teen climate activist tweeted that she doesn’t usually engage in party politics. But this year Greta urges her followers to “Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden”.

I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that.

From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!

Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

Time Magazine named Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year in 2019. She was the youngest person to be named. President Trump didn’t agree with the selection and mocked Greta via Twitter.

