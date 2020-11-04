Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins 2nd term in U.S. House

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, responds to reporters as she arrives for votes in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won reelection to the U.S. House in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

