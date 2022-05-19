WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — President Biden has 22.2 million Twitter followers, but a new audit has found that 49.3% of those are fake accounts.

Software company SparkToro conducted the audit of the official @POTUS account, taking into account factors such as location tags, default profile images, and account activity, according to Newsweek.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly paused his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion after learning that many accounts on the platform are fake or inactive, claiming that 20% of accounts were “fake/spam accounts.”

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Musk wrote. “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”