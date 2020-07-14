Berkeley to consider removing police from traffic stops

FILE – In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Berkeley councilman Rigel Robinson poses for photos inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center building in Berkeley, Calif. The politically liberal city of Berkeley in Northern California is considering a proposal to shift traffic enforcement from armed police to unarmed city workers. Backers say they believe the proposal before the Berkeley City Council Tuesday, July 14, 2020, is the first of its kind in the U.S. “It’s been an incredible cry from the community to look at law enforcement, to look at the role of police in this country and in this city and calling on us, especially as a very progressive city, to lead the way and trying some new things, pushing the edge when we can,” said Robinson, who is pushing the proposal. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The politically liberal city of Berkeley in Northern California is considering a proposal to shift traffic enforcement from armed police to unarmed city workers.

Supporters say the separation would curb racial profiling and reduce police encounters that can turn deadly, especially for black motorists.

Backers say they believe the proposal before the Berkeley City Council Tuesday is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Numerous studies have shown African American motorists are more likely to be stopped by police than whites for minor traffic infractions and with tragic consequences.

The death of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck has prompted calls for broad policing reforms.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

