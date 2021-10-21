Biden approval ratings drop, especially with Independents and Hispanics

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his “Build Back Better” agenda during a visit to the International Union Of Operating Engineers Local 324, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Howell, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden has lost support among American voters of all stripes in his first nine months in office, especially with independent and Hispanic voters, according to a new poll.

According to ABC News, men and women, blacks and whites, Zoomer and Baby Boomers, and even Democrats have expressed disenchantment with Biden’s performance thus far. But Independent voters have given Biden approval ratings nearing the negative ratings they gave to former-President Trump at the same point in his presidency.

Among independents, Biden’s support has dropped from 50% in the late spring and early summer to 35% now. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is cited as the most responsible for the decline: in June, almost 60% of independents approved of Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, compared with 42% today.

Biden’s handling of the economy is also a source of dissatisfaction, with only 41% of Americans overall approving.

While Biden has lost significant support from white and black voters, he lost the most ground with Hispanics. Activists for Latino voters have warned that Biden’s broken promises on immigration reform will inform the next election.

“Saying our frontline workers are heroes is not enough. We need action. We need a pathway for citizenship for immigrants. Don’t squander yet another opportunity this year. We are demanding immediate action today,” said Sindy Benavides, chief executive officer of the League for United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC.

Joe Biden and several Democrats who won seats in Congress in battleground states in 2020 sought the Latino vote, promising, among other things, to pass immigration reform to legalize between 11 million to 14 million undocumented immigrants. The promises became bills, but the Democrats have been unable to pass them despite holding a majority in both houses of Congress.

Speaking in front of the Capitol on a Twitter broadcast, Benavides said U.S. citizens of Hispanic descent are closely monitoring the actions of the lawmakers they helped elect in 2020.

“Latinos are also engaging in higher and higher rates in their civic responsibilities,” she said. “They have learned that verbal promises with zero return is not good for them or their families. […] They will remember when someone knocks on their door asking for their vote. Their first question will be, ‘did you vote for immigration reform?’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.