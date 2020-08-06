Biden criticized for comments calling Latinos diverse, ‘unlike the African American community’

FILE – In this July 28, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WTVO) — Presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden is taking criticism after making comments comparing African American and Latino communities on Thursday.

According to Fox News, Biden was giving an interview with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro when he was asked if he would “re-engage with Cuba if he becomes president.

Biden answered, “Yes, yes. And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Garcia-Navarro has suggested that the U.S. resuming diplomatic communication with Cuba would have an impact on Cuban-American voters in Florida.

He continued, “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign immediately tweeted out, “Uhh…did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?”

Biden also attracted controversy on Wednesday when a CBS News correspondent asked him whether he had ever taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden retorted. “Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

President Trump responded to the exchange, saying Biden “totally disparaged and insulted the black community.”

